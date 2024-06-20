“Beck, Clapton and Page are okay. But they’re no better than Jim McCarty from Cactus and Mitch Ryder and the Detroit Wheels”: Ted Nugent weighs in on top guitarist lists and the unsung heroes who deserve more recognition

Ted Nugent names the guitarists he thinks deserve to be championed as much as Beck, Clapton and Page

Ted Nugent (L) and Jason Hartless perform during his Adios Mofo 2023 Tour at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre on August 11, 2023 in Sterling Heights, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Ted Nugent has given his take on Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Jeff Beck, and why he thinks they may be slightly overrated.

“Beck, Clapton, and Page are okay. The Yardbirds were intensely influential to any guitarist who's ever lived. But they're no Jimi Hendrix or Eddie Van Halen,” he told Forbes in a new interview, before shedding light on who he thinks deserves more recognition.

