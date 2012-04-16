Tedeschi Trucks Band to Release Live Album, 'Everybody's Talkin',' May 22

Tedeschi Trucks Band will release their first live album, Everybody's Talkin', on May 22.

The double CD, which was recorded in October during the band's Revelator World Tour, was produced by Derek Trucks, mixed by Jim Scott and engineered by Bobby Tis. It features a mix of originals and covers of rock, R&B and gospel classics.

The album can be pre-ordered from the Tedeschi Trucks Band Store.

For more about 2011's Grammy-winning Revelator album, check out Deke Dickerson's recent interview with Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi.

Everybody's Talkin' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s Talkin’

2. Midnight in Harlem (Swamp Raga Intro with Little Martha)

3. Learn How to Love

4. Bound for Glory

5. Rollin’ and Tumblin’

6. Nobody’s Free

7. Darlin’ Be Home Soon

Disc 2

1. That Did It

2. Uptight

3. Love Has Something Else to Say (With Kissing My Love)

4. Wade in the Water