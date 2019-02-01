Tedeschi Trucks Band Share New Song, “They Don’t Shine”

Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by husband and wife Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, recently announced their new album, Signs, out February 15.

In advance of the album’s release, the band has shared the second single from the effort, "They Don’t Shine.”

“It is pretty much a straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll song, no frills, short and sweet, which is a little uncharacteristic for us,” said Trucks of "They Don't Shine." “But it shows another facet of the band. Some mean guitar-soloing from Susan! Shine, shine, shine!”

Signs was written with input from all 12 band members and recorded in Tedeschi and Trucks’ backyard studio, Swamp Raga, with additional contributions from Warren Haynes, Oliver Wood and Doyle Bramhall II.

Trucks shared production and engineering duties with Jim Scott (The Rolling Stones, Tom Petty) and Bobby Tis (Eric Clapton, Rosanne Cash), and the band recorded live to two-inch analog tape, using their vintage Neve console combined with a Seventies Studer tape machine.

Check out the cover art and track list for Signs below, and pre-order the album here.

Signs track list:

1. Signs (High Times)

2. I’m Gonna Be There

3. When Will I Begin

4. Walk Through This Life

5. Strengthen What Remains

6. Still Your Mind

7. Hard Case

8. Shame

9. All The World

10. They Don’t Shine

11. The Ending