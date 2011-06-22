Tesla Announce Release Date for New Album, 'Twisted Wires & The Acoustic Sessions...'

Veteran rockers Tesla have announced that they will release their new album, Twisted Wires & The Acoustic Sessions..., on July 12.

The album will consist of six tracks recorded in 2005 at bassist Brian Wheat's J Street Studio and six new tracks recorded at guitarist Frank Hannon's studio, including acoustic remakes of songs from Bust A Nut and a brand-new song, "Second Street."

Tesla will be hitting the road next month for a tour of the U.S. that begins in El Paso, Texas, on July 1 and wraps up on Sept. 17 in Fresno, California. The band will also be playing the Monsters Of Rock Cruise next February.

Tesla Tour Dates:

July

1 - Speaking Rock Entertainment Center - El Paso, Texas

2 - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Albuquerque, New Mexico

8 - Agua Caliente Casino - Rancho Mirage, California

9 - Thunder Valley Casino - Lincoln, California

16 - Rock The District - Rock Island, Illinois

17 - Chippewa Valley Rock Fest - Cadott, Wisconsin

22 - House Of Blues - Chicago, Illinois

23 - Fond du Lac County Fair - Fond du Lac, Wisconsin

August

11 - The Legendary Buffalo Chip - Sturgis, South Dakota

23 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, New Jersey

24 - Nikon Theater at Jones Beach - Wantagh, New York

27 - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort - Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

28 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, Michigan

September

17 - Regional Sports Complex - Fresno, California