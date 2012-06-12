TesseracT Announce Departure of Vocalist Elliot Coleman

British progressive metal band TesseracT have officially announced that Elliot Coleman had chosen to part ways with the band. The announcement comes just weeks after the release of the band's latest EP, Perspective.

A statement on the band's official website reads:

"Sadly, our good buddy Elliot has decided to leave team TesseracT.

"We’d like to thank Elliot for everything he has done for us. We have loved having him be a part of this beast. He introduced us to a completely different side of our sound, as well the delights of Pho! Things we will always be grateful for.

"So, as well as continuing to write and record album 2, we are also on the hunt for that special (shpecial) person to be the new full-time TesseracT vocalist."

Coleman posted a video message to TesseracT's fans via his YouTube channel, which you can view below.

Coleman joined the band just last year, replacing departed vocalist Daniel Tompkins.