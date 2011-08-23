TesseracT Announce New Singer

U.K. metal band TesseracT have finally confirmed the recent rumors that the band had found a replacement for vocalist Dan Tompkins after his quiet departure from the band in July. Now, the band have confirmed that they have been joined by Sky Eats Airplane vocalist Elliot Coleman.

"I'm very much excited to be a part of the juggernaut that is TesseracT," said Coleman of joining the band. "I know I have big shoes to fill, as Dan is a fantastic vocalist, but I'm confident that we'll be producing some great new music in the coming year and I'll be adding some new flavors to this ever-evolving machine."

On his departure, Dan Tompkins posted the following statement: "This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make in my career as a singer. My priorities in life have changed and as such I can no longer continue with the band. Our friendships are strong and I wish to thank Acle, Mos, Jay and James for all their support and dedication over the past few years. We have achieved great things, travelled the world and met many incredible people and I stand proud to say that I have been a part of the band's success and helped to carve a wonderful album. I will hold onto these memories for the rest of my life. It has been an incredible journey and it is certainly not the end for myself or TesseracT. I look forward to new beginnings and wish my good friends all the very best for the future."

Assuring fans that the band and Tompkins parted on good terms, TesseracT bassist Amos Williams said: "You know, when you travel so far and spend so much time together, as well as achieving as much as we have over the past three years, you become like family. And it is precisely because of that close bond that we fully understand and respect Dan's choice to no longer be a part of TesseracT. We are and will always be close friends, and hope there will be a time in the future when we will work together again. Thank you, buddy, for being part of the TesseracT journey; we will always have fond memories of the Dan Tompkins years!"

Tesseract are currently working on the follow-up to their debut album, One, which was released earlier this year.