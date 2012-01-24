TesseracT Plan Acoustic EP

British progressive metal band TesseracT have revealed plans for an acoustic EP to be released this spring via Century Media. Tentatively titled Perspective, the EP is set to contain reworked versions of songs from the band's debut album, One, as well as what the band are calling "a very special" cover song.

"The EP was inspired by an acoustic session we filmed last year in New York, whilst on tour with Protest the Hero," said bassist Amos Williams. "It made us realize that a few of the tracks sounded really great when re-arranged and approached at from a different perspective."

He continued: "Once we finish off this EP, we will stay in the studio and begin work our new album. This is shaping up to continue the TesseracT sound we began to develop on One. A sound that is dynamic, tender, crushing, soaring, visceral, beautiful, emotive and heavy. A box of contradictions and infinite possibilities. With maybe the exception of Euro House... we're not really that into Euro House... sorry."

TesseracT released their debut album, One, in March of last year.