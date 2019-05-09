Thank You Scientist Premiere New Song, "Terraformer"

Today, we've teamed up with New Jersey prog-rockers Thank You Scientist to premiere their epic new single, "Terraformer." You can check it, and its absolutely wild video, out above.

"Terraformer" is the title track to the band's upcoming, third album. Notably, it features the band's guitarist, Tom Monda, absolutely tearing it up on a fretless guitar.

“In this song, I’m taking advantage of a lot of the weird stuff the fretless guitar has to offer," Monda told Guitar World.

"The main theme is played by stunning a harmonic to change the pitch/register of a string and sliding the harmonic around to play the melody, which makes it sound like a whammy pedal or a synth. The verse also utilizes some interesting techniques which blend hammered notes with harmonics, which ends up sounding like a Phrygian dominant dial-up modem.”

As an added bonus, if you wanted a closer look at Monda's fretless guitar work, you can also check out a guitar playthrough video for the song—plus dates for the band's upcoming North American tour—below.

Terraformer is set for a June 14 release via Evil Ink Records. To preorder the album, step right this way.

Thank You Scientist 2019 Tour Dates:

5/17 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

5/19 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade

6/5 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace

6/6 - Burlington, VT - ArtsRiot

6/7 - Montréal, CAN - Bar Le Ritz PDB

6/8 - Ottawa, CAN - The 27 Club

6/9 - London, CAN - Rum Runners

6/12 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's

6/13 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

6/14 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

6/15 - Indianapolis, IN - The Citadel Music Hall

6/16 - Newport, KY - The Southgate House Revival

6/18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

6/19 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

6/20 - Pawtucket, RI - The Met

6/21 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

6/22 - Worcester, MA - Palladium