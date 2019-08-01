The Allman Betts Band Share Official “Shinin’ ” Video

The Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons, respectively, of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, have shared the official video for "Shinin'," from their debut album, Down to The River. You can check it out above.
The band is currently out on the road in support of Down to the River. Their sets have featured a mix of originals, covers and, of course, a healthy dose of Allman Brothers classics.
You can watch a performance of the classic ABB instrumental “Jessica,” captured onstage in State College, PA, here.
See below for the full Allman Betts Band tour itinerary.
Down to the River tour:
Aug 3 - London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire
Aug 9 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park w/ John Fogerty
Aug 11- Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion w/ John Fogerty
Aug 13- Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion w/ John Fogerty
Aug 14 - Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall
Aug 15 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall w/ John Fogerty
Aug 20 - Albany, NY @ Skyloft Music
Aug 21 - Falmouth, MA @ Coonamesett Ballroom
Aug 22 - Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
Aug 23- Somers Point, NJ @ William Morrow Muni Beach
Aug 27- Cleveland, OH @ HOB
Aug 28 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
Aug 29 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater
Aug 30 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion
Sep 1 - Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts
Sep 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM
Sep 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM
Sep 13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center
Sep 16 - Orlando, FL @ Eat to the Beat at Disney World
Sep 17 - Orlando, FL @ Eat to the Beat at Disney World
Sep 18 - Tybee Island, GA @ Tybee Post Theater
Sep 19 - Florence, SC @ Francis Marion University PAC
Sep 22 - Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre
Oct 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Crescent City Blues and BBQ Fest
Oct 20 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
Oct 22 - Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts
Oct 23 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
Oct 24 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Oct 25 - Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theater
Oct 27 - Pembroke Pines, FL @ Charles F. Dodge City Center
Oct 28 - Key West, FL @ Sunset Green
Oct 31 - Augusta, GA @ The Miller Theater
Nov 1 - Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre
Nov 3 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
Nov 4 - Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre
Nov 6 - Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
Nov 15 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale w/ The Charlie Daniels Band
Festivals:
Aug 2 - Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival
Aug 10 - Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival
Aug 16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Ann Arbor Blues Fest
Aug 17 - Troy, OH @ Hope Well Music Fest at Fulton Farms
Aug 24 - Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival
Aug 31 - Ellicottville, NY @ Rock Autism Music Festival
Sep 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender
Sep 14 - Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest
Sep 21 - Frederick, MD @ Great Frederick Fair
Oct 18 - Natchez, MS @ Great Mississippi Balloon Festival
Oct 26 - Punta Gorda, FL @ Big Orange Music Festival