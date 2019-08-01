The Allman Betts Band Share Official “Shinin’ ” Video

The Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons, respectively, of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, have shared the official video for "Shinin'," from their debut album, Down to The River. You can check it out above.

The band is currently out on the road in support of Down to the River. Their sets have featured a mix of originals, covers and, of course, a healthy dose of Allman Brothers classics.

You can watch a performance of the classic ABB instrumental “Jessica,” captured onstage in State College, PA, here.

See below for the full Allman Betts Band tour itinerary.

(Image credit: courtesy of Allman Betts Band)

Down to the River tour:

Aug 3 - London, UK @ Shepherds Bush Empire

Aug 9 - Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park w/ John Fogerty

Aug 11- Portland, ME @ Maine Savings Pavilion w/ John Fogerty

Aug 13- Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion w/ John Fogerty

Aug 14 - Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall

Aug 15 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall w/ John Fogerty

Aug 20 - Albany, NY @ Skyloft Music

Aug 21 - Falmouth, MA @ Coonamesett Ballroom

Aug 22 - Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

Aug 23- Somers Point, NJ @ William Morrow Muni Beach

Aug 27- Cleveland, OH @ HOB

Aug 28 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

Aug 29 - St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

Aug 30 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

Sep 1 - Lakeville, PA @ Cove Ent Resorts

Sep 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM

Sep 11 - Phoenix, AZ @ MIM

Sep 13 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Pikes Peak Center

Sep 16 - Orlando, FL @ Eat to the Beat at Disney World

Sep 17 - Orlando, FL @ Eat to the Beat at Disney World

Sep 18 - Tybee Island, GA @ Tybee Post Theater

Sep 19 - Florence, SC @ Francis Marion University PAC

Sep 22 - Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

Oct 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Crescent City Blues and BBQ Fest

Oct 20 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

Oct 22 - Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts

Oct 23 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Oct 24 - Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Oct 25 - Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theater

Oct 27 - Pembroke Pines, FL @ Charles F. Dodge City Center

Oct 28 - Key West, FL @ Sunset Green

Oct 31 - Augusta, GA @ The Miller Theater

Nov 1 - Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre

Nov 3 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Nov 4 - Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre

Nov 6 - Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

Nov 15 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale w/ The Charlie Daniels Band

Festivals:

Aug 2 - Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

Aug 10 - Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Blues Festival

Aug 16 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Ann Arbor Blues Fest

Aug 17 - Troy, OH @ Hope Well Music Fest at Fulton Farms

Aug 24 - Arrington, VA @ LOCKN' Festival

Aug 31 - Ellicottville, NY @ Rock Autism Music Festival

Sep 8 - Las Vegas, NV @ Big Blues Bender

Sep 14 - Telluride, CO @ Blues & Brews Fest

Sep 21 - Frederick, MD @ Great Frederick Fair

Oct 18 - Natchez, MS @ Great Mississippi Balloon Festival

Oct 26 - Punta Gorda, FL @ Big Orange Music Festival