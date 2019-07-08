Watch the Allman Betts Band Perform a Smoking Cover of “Jessica”

The Allman Betts Band, featuring Devon Allman and Duane Betts, the sons, respectively, of Allman Brothers Band legends Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts, are currently out on the road in support of their just-released debut album, Down to the River. Their sets have featured a mix of originals, covers and, of course, a healthy dose of Allman Brothers classics.

You can check out their performance of the classic ABB instrumental “Jessica,” captured onstage in State College, PA, above.

Devon Allman and Duane Betts recently spoke to Guitar World about playing together onstage. “This tour has been about balancing our own music with our fathers’ catalogs,” said Betts.

Said Allman, “It’s been quite a trip to be on stage playing my dad’s guitar, with his wallet in my pocket playing his songs for his fans. Sometimes it’s difficult but it’s also healing and my dad’s fans have given me and my family so much support.”

For upcoming Allman Betts Band tour dates, head here.