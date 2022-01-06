The Beatles' legendary 1969 rooftop show will be screened in IMAX cinemas on January 30

The Beatles' iconic final show – which took place on January 30, 1969 on the rooftop of Apple Corps – is set to receive a theatrical release as it hits IMAX cinemas later this month.

Following the release of Peter Jackson's three-part docuseries The Beatles: Get Back last year, the 60-minute feature celebrates the 53rd anniversary of the band's legendary Savile Row gig, and will debut simultaneously at select IMAX theaters on January 30.

The concert – which appears in its entirety in The Beatles: Get Back – has been digitally remastered both visually and sonically for optimal playback using IMAX's proprietary DMR (Digital Remastering) technology.

Footage of the performance will be followed by a livestreamed Q&A session with Peter Jackson.

“I'm thrilled that the rooftop concert from The Beatles: Get Back is going to be experienced in IMAX, on that huge screen,” Jackson says. “It's The Beatles' last concert, and it's the absolute perfect way to see and hear it.”

Following the January 30 premiere, The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert, will also be in IMAX theaters from February 11 through February 13. The Beatles: Get Back docuseries will land on Blu-ray on February 8.

The Beatles: Get Back arrived in November last year after a lengthy Covid-induced delay, a two-year editing period and months of teasers.

Assembled entirely from an archive of 55 hours of unseen footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and 140 hours of unheard audio tapes, the docuseries follows the band during the 1969 recording sessions for their final studio album, Let It Be.