The Black Keys announce 32-date North American tour

The Black Keys have announced a 32-date North American trek, which they've affectionately dubbed the "Dropout Boogie tour."

Set to run from early July through mid-October, the tour – undertaken in support of the band's stellar 2021 blues covers album, Delta Kream – will take the band across the United States, with stops in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada as well.

Band Of Horses – hot on the heels of a new album of their own – will open all 32 dates of the tour, with additional support from Ceramic Animal (on the July 9-30 shows), Early James (from August 24-September 9), and the Velveteers (from October 2-18).

(Image credit: The Black Keys)

Beginning tomorrow, February 1, at 10 a.m. local time, the Black Keys will be holding an exclusive fan club presale, during which fans can also purchase a limited number of VIP packages, which include perks like premium seats, a sound check visit and an autographed lithograph.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, February 4, at 10 a.m. local time. You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Ranked by Guitar World readers as one of the best guitar albums of 2021, Delta Kream brought the blues revivalists turned arena rockers back to their musical roots.

Recorded with the help of legendary Mississippi Hill Country blues guitar player Kenny Brown, the album was the product of some spontaneous jam sessions involving Brown, bass guitar player Eric Deaton and Black Keys frontman/electric guitar player Dan Auerbach.

“It was just so much fun that I had to call Pat [Carney, drummer], and I said, ‘Man, you gotta come over here and I’ll see if these guys can stay an extra day and you can just play some songs.’ And that’s what he did,” Auerbach told Guitar World in 2021. “He showed up the next morning; we just started playing for fun and we cut this record in a day.”

For tickets and more info on the tour, stop by The Black Keys' website.

The Black Keys – Dropout Boogie 2022 North American tour:

July 9: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA – Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

August 24: West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 25: Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 27: Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

August 28: Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheatre

August 30: Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

September 1: Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 3: Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

September 6: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 7: Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

September 9: Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

October 2: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

October 3: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

October 5: Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 8: Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

October 10: Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 13: Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

October 15: Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 17: Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

October 18: Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion