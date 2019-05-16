The Black Keys Undergo Band Therapy in Official “Go” Video

The Black Keys have shared the official music video for a new song, “Go.” The track comes off their forthcoming album, Let’s Rock, due June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records.

The new video, directed by Bryan Schlam, finds Black Keys members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney undergoing band therapy after five years apart. Said Carney, “It was great making this video with Bryan, partially because it was filmed at the very type of place it is making fun of."

Added Auerbach, “The video was fun, but we still haven’t spoken.”



Let’s Rock was written, tracked live and produced by Auerbach and Carney at Easy Eye Sound studio in Nashville and features backing vocals from Leisa Hans and Ashley Wilcoxson. Said Carney, “The record is like a homage to electric guitar. We took a simple approach and trimmed all the fat like we used to.”

You can check out all upcoming Black Keys tour dates below.

The Black Keys Let’s Rock tour dates

Sep 21 — Las Vegas, NV — Life Is Beautiful+

Sep 23 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center*

Sep 24 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center*

Sep 25 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center*

Sep 27 — Chicago, IL — United Center*

Sep 28 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center*

Sep 30 — Cleveland, OH — Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse*

Oct 01 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena*

Oct 02 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena*

Oct 04 — Milwaukee, WI — Fiserv Forum#

Oct 05 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena#

Oct 07 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena#

Oct 08 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena#

Oct 09 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena#

Oct 11 — Boston, MA — TD Garden#

Oct 12 — Washington, DC — The Anthem#

Oct 14 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Arena#

Oct 15 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center#

Oct 16 — Washington, DC — The Anthem%

Nov 05 — Sunrise, FL — BB&T Center^

Nov 06 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center^

Nov 08 — Raleigh, NC — PNC Arena^

Nov 09 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena^

Nov 12 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center^

Nov 13 — Austin, TX — Frank Erwin Center^

Nov 14 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena^

Nov 16 — Phoenix, AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena^

Nov 17 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena^

Nov 19 — Los Angeles, CA — The Forum^

Nov 20 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center^

Nov 22 — Portland, OR — Moda Center^

Nov 23 — Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome^

Nov 24 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena^

+Festival Date

*w/ Modest Mouse and *repeat repeat

# w/ Modest Mouse and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Modest Mouse and Shannon & the Clams

% w/ Modest Mouse and Jimmy "Duck" Holmes