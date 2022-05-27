Doug Aldrich harnesses palm-muted mayhem in new Dead Daisies single, Radiance

By published

The Glenn Hughes-led supergroup have also announced a new album, which arrives this August

Doug Aldrich
(Image credit: Sergione Infuso/Getty)

The Dead Daisies – the supergroup spearheaded by electric guitar hero Doug Aldrich and heavy rock veteran Glenn Hughes – have announced they have a new album on the way.

Due this August, the as-yet-unnamed album will part of a “brand new, innovative project” that will “take things to the next level”.

As a teaser of what’s to come, the four-piece – which is completed by former Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy and band founder David Lowy – has dropped the album’s lead single, Radiance.

Punching its way out of the blocks with a cascade of palm-muted chugs, the track’s verse passages adopt a behind-the-beat feel that is accentuated by some tastefully tuned electric guitars.

The scorching dual-guitar action of Lowy and Aldrich comes to a head around the 2:15 mark, which ushers in a bend-heavy guitar solo, decorated with dissonant half-bends and pinch harmonics.

Check out the track below.

Of the new single, Hughes recalled, “Radiance was the first song we wrote for the album and wanted to address a universal awakening with the lyrical content. Musically, it’s heavy on groove and movement.”

Tichy added, “I’m excited for everyone to hear Radiance, a little slab of new Daisies rock. It’s been a lot of fun recording with Doug, Glenn and David, and now I’m psyched to throw down live with the guys.”

So far, everything is pretty straightforward. However, in a bid to make good on their “next level” promise, The Dead Daisies have also teased The Meta Daisies – the “digital offspring” of the real band members. Oh, and there’s a guardian Daisy, too.

As for what this means for the album, we’re not entirely sure at the moment, but on Instagram the band announced more details on the upcoming project – and an “introduction to the world’s first metaverse rock band” – will arrive on June 2.

In the meantime, head over to The Dead Daisies’ website (opens in new tab) to keep up to date with the band's forthcoming record.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen

Matt is a News Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.