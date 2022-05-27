Doug Aldrich harnesses palm-muted mayhem in new Dead Daisies single, Radiance

The Dead Daisies – the supergroup spearheaded by electric guitar hero Doug Aldrich and heavy rock veteran Glenn Hughes – have announced they have a new album on the way.

Due this August, the as-yet-unnamed album will part of a “brand new, innovative project” that will “take things to the next level”.

As a teaser of what’s to come, the four-piece – which is completed by former Whitesnake drummer Brian Tichy and band founder David Lowy – has dropped the album’s lead single, Radiance.

Punching its way out of the blocks with a cascade of palm-muted chugs, the track’s verse passages adopt a behind-the-beat feel that is accentuated by some tastefully tuned electric guitars.

The scorching dual-guitar action of Lowy and Aldrich comes to a head around the 2:15 mark, which ushers in a bend-heavy guitar solo, decorated with dissonant half-bends and pinch harmonics.

Check out the track below.

Of the new single, Hughes recalled, “Radiance was the first song we wrote for the album and wanted to address a universal awakening with the lyrical content. Musically, it’s heavy on groove and movement.”

Tichy added, “I’m excited for everyone to hear Radiance, a little slab of new Daisies rock. It’s been a lot of fun recording with Doug, Glenn and David, and now I’m psyched to throw down live with the guys.”

So far, everything is pretty straightforward. However, in a bid to make good on their “next level” promise, The Dead Daisies have also teased The Meta Daisies – the “digital offspring” of the real band members. Oh, and there’s a guardian Daisy, too.

As for what this means for the album, we’re not entirely sure at the moment, but on Instagram the band announced more details on the upcoming project – and an “introduction to the world’s first metaverse rock band” – will arrive on June 2.

In the meantime, head over to The Dead Daisies’ website (opens in new tab) to keep up to date with the band's forthcoming record.