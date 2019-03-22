The End Machine, Featuring George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, Mick Brown and Robert Mason, Release Debut Album

Hard rock titans collide for The End Machine, a brand new project featuring classic-era Dokken members George Lynch, Jeff Pilson and Mick Brown, as well as current Warrant singer Robert Mason. Today the band has released their self-titled debut via Frontiers Music SRL. The band also launched their new video for the song "Leap Of Faith," which you can watch above.

You can order The End Machine’s self-titled album on CD/LP/digital here, and a limited amount of signed CDs and LPs are available here.

Some fans may be wondering to themselves, isn’t this just Dokken without Don Dokken? “Musically, of course there's bound to be moments that will be reminiscent of Dokken. That's only logical,” says bassist Jeff Pilson. “But, my guess is there will be less of that than people would expect. Some people who've heard it say they think it's closer to Lynch Mob than Dokken, but really it is pretty much its own thing. We allowed ourselves to get a little deeper than either of those projects really have, while still staying extremely melodic and not being afraid of good old-fashioned guitar rock. Maybe Lynch Mob, a bit of Dokken, but then some '70s guitar rock added in. George [Lynch] is playing fantastic on this…very inspired. Everyone is really, but George covers some new territory here and it's very cool."

He continues, "Plus, the songs as compositions took on their own life, especially adding Robert [Mason] to the writing. That's what I'm most proud of, the way this stands on its own. It doesn't step on our legacy together one bit, but it has it’s own personality and I think that's important.”

“This is decidedly not me ‘stapled’ onto a Dokken record,” adds Mason. “I wouldn't have been involved if that was the intent. Fans will hear bits of our styles in this collection of songs, and while reminiscent signatures are undeniable, The End Machine was purposely built to stand apart and on its own merit.”

You can catch The End Machine on tour on the U.S. West Coast this April. The itinerary is as follows:

04/04/19: Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

04/05/19: Las Vegas, NV @ Vamp’d

04/07/19: Tucson, AZ @ Club XS

