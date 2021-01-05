The Fender Tune Player Pack guitar app is free right now on iOS and Android

If you're looking for a handy guitar app to assist you with your learning endeavors, Fender's Tune Player Pack is currently free on both iOS and Android. With an impressive set of features and an original price of $/£4.99, this is, almost literally, a steal.

Features include the Pro Tuner, access to thousands of chords and scales, Metronome and Find A Beat, which offers 65 drum beats for you to play along with.

To get your copy, all you need to do is head to either the Apple Store or Google Play Store, hit download and then register the link over at Fender.

And if you want to kickstart your learning even further, the guitar giant is also offering a three-month free trial on its Fender Play software, which grants access to absolutely tons of video lessons for guitar, bass, mandolin and more.