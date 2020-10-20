The force is with Felix Martin and his eight-string Kiesel acoustic in this awesome Star Wars medley

In the past we’ve watched Felix Martin get his shred on with 16-string electric guitars, but now the Venezuelan-born progressive/world fusion pioneer has wowed us with a more traditional – at least, for him – eight-string jam.

Martin recently arranged the Star Wars Main Theme and Imperial March using a Kiesel Zeus acoustic eight-string, and the results are, well, stellar.

Said Martin, "I've been studying soundtracks and movie scores in preparation for my upcoming album, and John Williams is one of my favorite composers ever. I have been transcribing and learning many of his scores from several movies.

"I also have many friends who are Star Wars fans so I wanted to arrange something fun for them using this new eight-string Zeus acoustic guitar made by Kiesel Guitars.”

You can check out the performance, which also includes LA drummer and regular Martin collaborator Lang Zhao, above.