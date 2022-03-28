The Gaslight Anthem return and confirm work has begun on their sixth album

The Gaslight Anthem have announced that they have returned to “full time status” as a band, following almost seven years on hiatus. They also say they have begun writing their sixth album and have announced a sprawling European and North American tour for 2022.

The announcement came via the band’s social media channels on March 25. It was preceded by several days of mysterious teaser clips, which led to fan speculation about a tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their 2012 album, Handwritten.

Instead, frontman Brian Fallon had even better news for Gaslight Anthem fans.

“Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten tour, or a documentary film…” reads the statement.

“However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band. We’ll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days.

“We’re also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP. We’re very much looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to thank you for staying with us. Stay tuned! – Brian, Ben, Alex, and Alex."

The band – consisting of Brian Fallon, Alex Rosamilia, Alex Levine and Benny Horowitz – formed in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 2006 and released their debut album, Sink Or Swim, the following year.

However, it was 2008’s The ’59 Sound that saw the band intertwine the heartland rock of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen with the immediacy of punk and receive widespread recognition.

Three more albums followed in the shape of 2010’s acclaimed American Slang, 2012’s Handwritten and 2014’s Get Hurt.

In 2015, the group announced they would be going on indefinite hiatus and have since reformed on a limited basis for a 2018 live run in support of The ’59 Sound’s 10th anniversary.

While we could be waiting awhile for the next album, fans won't have long to wait for a chance to catch them live in the near future, as the band have also announced dates for a European and North American tour later this year.

The UK and European leg of Gaslight Anthem's 2022 tour will kick off on August 9 at Berlin's Columbiahalle, and will see the band visit Munich, Manchester, London and Dublin, before concluding on August 24 at Belfast's The Telegraph Building.

Gaslight Anthem will then be touring the US throughout the following two months, and will first headline Portland's Roseland Theater on September 13. Their stint around the country will end on October 5 at The Anthem in Washington D.C.

For a full list of dates and tickets, head over to Gaslight Anthem's official website.