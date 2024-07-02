“It wasn’t a conscious decision to invent our own scale! The idea was to do something inspired by Jeff Buckley... but we added a mandolin”: The Last Dinner Party’s Emily Roberts is the jazz schooled Queen-inspired indie guitar hero you’ve been waiting for

Roberts reveals how their hit debut album was created, and how her unique approach to the instrument was shaped by jazz greats and one rock legend in particular…

Emily Roberts of the Last Dinner Party playing an Ernie Ball Music Man St. Vincent Goldie, onstage at Glastonbury 2024
(Image credit: Harry Durrant/Getty Images)

They formed only three years ago, but in that short space of time The Last Dinner Party have become one of the most exciting new rock acts of the modern age.

Their first full‑length, released back in February and titled Prelude To Ecstasy, ended up topping the UK album charts – becoming the first British rock debut to do so since Royal Blood burst onto the scene a decade ago. “It was very unexpected,” admits lead guitarist Emily Roberts. “I never thought that would be a reality… it’s crazy!”

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).