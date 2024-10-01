Taylor once released a replica of The Last of Us’ iconic acoustic guitar – in a full-circle moment, the real-life version will appear in season two of the video game’s blockbuster TV adaptation

A new trailer for The Last of Us season two shows the guitar in the hands of both Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – and it’s not the only acoustic that makes an appearance

Back in 2020, Taylor Guitars collaborated with Naughty Dog, the developer behind the enormously popular video game The Last of Us Part II, on a replica of the acoustic guitar used in-game by its protagonist, Ellie. Now, in a full-circle moment, that very same model will appear in the second season of the TV adaptation.

