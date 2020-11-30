The looperEYE is a smart looper pedal that aims to put “the power of a digital audio workstation at your feet”

Last year we introduced you to the looperEYE, the first zero-button, camera-controlled looper pedal.

Since then, the company behind the creation, Glasgow-based looperEYE LTD, has continued tweaking its design and, well, it’ll throw you for a loop.

The updated pedal is now a “smart looper” that combines a powerful engine with an easy-to use and interactive Android/iOS app.

Guitar and other instruments (or mics) can be connected to the audio interface, and there is also MIDI support using standard TRS and USB jacks or via WiFi.

The Android/iOS app, meanwhile, allows you to access and control more advanced features of the looper engine, recording multiple tracks that you can add, change or remove on the fly.

There are also configurable footswitches, with the ability to change the function via the app. Additionally, you can store multiple button banks and then scroll through them on the app or by mapping the scroll function to one of the footswitches.

Other features include an embedded synthesizer and the ability to connect more than one application at the same time, making it possible to control loop sessions from multiple controllers at once.

LooperEYE has just launched a new Kickstarter campaign, which you can contribute to here. Among other rewards, you can nab a looperEYE at an early-bird-special price of £249, or approx. $332.

And to see the pedal in action, head to looperEYE’s official YouTube page.