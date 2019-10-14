The looperEYE is the first zero-button, camera-controlled looper pedal

Glasgow-based looperEYE LTD has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the looperEYE pedal, which the manufacturer touts as offering the flexibility and power of a software solution in a portable and easy-to-use stompbox format.

Interestingly, the pedal features no buttons or footswitches, and is fully controllable via an integrated camera, which uses state-of-the-art image processing to access a user-configured bank of virtual buttons. The user 'presses' the virtual buttons via his or her foot, with the camera tracking foot movement.

The looperEYE allows you to build a song with up to 32 individual tracks, each of them with virtually unlimited track record length.

There’s also three operational modes (automatic, normal and metronome), stereo capability and the ability to connect more than one application in order to control loop sessions from multiple controllers at the same time.

And for those feeling 'nostalgic', the company also offers the looperEYE-B, which swaps out the virtual buttons for good old-fashioned footswitches.

To find out more about the looperEYE, head over to the company’s rather informative YouTube page.

You can also contribute to looperEYE’s Kickstarter here, where a unit costs £250 (approx $315).