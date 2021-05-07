Trending

The Revivalists frontman David Shaw heralds release of debut solo album with custom D’Angelico guitar NFTs

5 digital renderings of the custom-wrapped Excel DC will be available, accompanied by the physical guitars

David Shaw of The Revivalists performs during Moon Crush Music Vacation at Seascape Resort on April 26, 2021 in Miramar Beach, Florida.
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images / David Shaw)

David Shaw, frontman for New Orleans roots-rockers The Revivalists, today releases his debut self-titled solo album, along with a run of highly limited D’Angelico guitars.

To celebrate the release, five custom-wrapped D’Angelico Excel DC guitar NFTs will be available via Fanaply – and these digital renderings will also be accompanied by the physical guitar itself, featuring David Shaw artwork.

David Shaw D'Angelico custom guitar

(Image credit: David Shaw)

“These unique pieces of functional art will serve as a bridge into the digital world,” Shaw told Guitar World.

“In addition to the physical guitar, each will come with a separate unique digital NFT. I’m very interested in seeing how the world of NFTs will shape the art world and vice versa. I believe we’re at the very beginning of something very big, and it’s going to be very exciting to see where it all goes.”

Other limited-edition NFT offerings include album cover art, as well as three tiers (standard, silver, gold) of custom tarot card art for each song on the album – all NFTs include a physical copy of the album on vinyl.

Shaw’s debut album was produced by Grammy winner Jack Splash, and showcases stripped-back arrangements that highlight the singer-songwriter’s acoustic and electric guitar performances, not to mention soulful vocals.

David Shaw is out now via Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records. Shaw will play a five-show livestream series, starting via Mandolin tonight at 9pm ET.