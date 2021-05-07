The Revivalists frontman David Shaw heralds release of debut solo album with custom D’Angelico guitar NFTs

David Shaw, frontman for New Orleans roots-rockers The Revivalists, today releases his debut self-titled solo album, along with a run of highly limited D’Angelico guitars.

To celebrate the release, five custom-wrapped D’Angelico Excel DC guitar NFTs will be available via Fanaply – and these digital renderings will also be accompanied by the physical guitar itself, featuring David Shaw artwork.

(Image credit: David Shaw)

“These unique pieces of functional art will serve as a bridge into the digital world,” Shaw told Guitar World.

“In addition to the physical guitar, each will come with a separate unique digital NFT. I’m very interested in seeing how the world of NFTs will shape the art world and vice versa. I believe we’re at the very beginning of something very big, and it’s going to be very exciting to see where it all goes.”

Other limited-edition NFT offerings include album cover art, as well as three tiers (standard, silver, gold) of custom tarot card art for each song on the album – all NFTs include a physical copy of the album on vinyl.

Shaw’s debut album was produced by Grammy winner Jack Splash, and showcases stripped-back arrangements that highlight the singer-songwriter’s acoustic and electric guitar performances, not to mention soulful vocals.

David Shaw is out now via Yokoko Records in partnership with C3 Records. Shaw will play a five-show livestream series, starting via Mandolin tonight at 9pm ET.