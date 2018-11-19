The Rolling Stones Unveil 'Voodoo Lounge Uncut' Archive Concert Film

The Rolling Stones have unveiled Voodoo Lounge Uncut, an archive concert film featuring restored and remastered footage of their 1994 Voodoo Lounge tour stop in Miami. The film also includes ten previously unreleased performances, guest appearances from Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley, and five bonus performances on all visual formats. You can order your copy here and watch the film trailer above.

Out now on Eagle Vision, Voodoo Lounge Uncut is available on multiple physical and digital formats. For a limited time, an exclusive red vinyl triple album and Voodoo Lounge Uncut t-shirt are be available directly from rollingstones.com.

Filmed on November 25, 1994 at Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium, the show’s futuristic staging was way ahead of its time and set a new high-water mark in production for stadium shows, helping it become the biggest grossing tour ever at that point. This new version, which has been recut and restored from the original rushes and includes newly remixed and remastered audio, reinstates the ten tracks cut from the original video release in the Nineties, back in their original running order here for the first time.

Bonus features for visual formats include five tracks from an earlier show at Giants Stadium, New Jersey that were not performed in Miami.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, triple vinyl, digital video, digital audio and HD digital audio are here. The limited edition triple red vinyl and Voodoo Lounge Uncut t-shirt is available here.

To find out more head over to rollingstones.com.