The Rolling Stones Unveil 'Voodoo Lounge Uncut' Live Release

The Rolling Stones have announced the release of Voodoo Lounge Uncut, a performance film of their show at Miami’s Joe Robbie Stadium on November 25, 1994 on the Voodoo Lounge world tour.

The restored, remixed and remastered film contains ten previously unreleased performances and features guest appearances from Sheryl Crow, Robert Cray and Bo Diddley. Bonus features for visual formats include five tracks from an earlier show at Giants Stadium in New Jersey that were not performed in Miami.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut will be released by Eagle Vision on November 16 on multiple physical and digital formats.

You can pre-order for DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, triple vinyl, digital video, digital audio and HD digital audio here. Limited edition triple red vinyl and Voodoo Lounge Uncut t-shirt are also available for pre-order.