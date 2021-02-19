The White Stripes' full From The Basement performance finally released

The White Stripes have shared the full version of their 2005 From The Basement performance for the very first time.

Recorded at Maida Vale Studios in London in November 2005, the show saw the band perform hits including Blue Orchid, Forever For Her (Is Over For Me) and As Ugly As I Seem, as well as a cover version of Captain Beefheart's Party of Special Things to Do.

Conceptualized by Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich, From The Basement was a web TV series that ran between 2007 and 2009, with The White Stripes and Radiohead's Thom Yorke performing during its pilot episode.

This is the first time The White Stripes' entire performance from the series – as well as previously unseen B-roll footage from the show – has been available to watch in full.

In a statement, Godrich said, “The dream of From the Basement is to capture great performances with the most direct and beautiful coverage possible, both sonically and visually.

“We were so fortunate early on to have the support of Jack and Meg who instinctively understood the concept of the show and so came to be part of it.

“As a result, we have this amazing snapshot of their fantastic energy and style. It’s an intimate and direct performance, something magic, powerful and special. A day I will not forget.”

“Everything fell into place very quickly, and because of Meg and Jack’s ease and natural chemistry with each other I could just shoot what I saw,” said the show's director Sophie Muller.

“Whatever it was between them made it very simple, but so, so special and it was an honor to be there. I just love this electrifying performance.”

“It was beautifully filmed and the sound quality makes a performance on a regular TV show sound like a wax cylinder recording,” Jack White added. “No host. Thank God.”

