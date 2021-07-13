The Who’s definitive documentary, Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, can now be streamed for the first time on The Coda Collection

As of today (July 13), the definitive documentary of the legendary English rock band The Who, Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who, will be available to stream online for the first time ever exclusively on The Coda Collection.

The Grammy-nominated film, which was originally released in 2007, takes a deep-dive into the band’s entire 50+ year career, capturing the origins of the iconic outfit and tracing their rise to rock royalty.

Ushering in the news is a Guitar World exclusive clip, which captures electric guitar icon Pete Townshend’s early guitar-smashing days, and explores the pivotal gigs that saw the band develop their revered gear-trashing reputation.

In the two-and-a-half-minute sneak peek, Townshend recalls one gig in particular, saying, “I used to bang [my guitar] on the ceiling to make it go ‘boing, boing, boing’, and the guitar neck went through the ceiling. When it broke, I thought, ‘I may as well finish it off.’”

“Next week,” continued Townshend, “I start banging my other guitar, and immediately the drums are over, sticks through…”

Cue some truly exceptional archive footage of the formidable guitar player and the whole band absolutely going to town on their respective instruments.

The clip, which also addresses Townshend's pioneering approach to the electric guitar, can be viewed in its entirety above.

Of the documentary, Daltrey commented, “It’s not easy to capture in film the power and energy of any rock band, especially the four characters that made up The Who, the brilliance of Pete Townshend’s music, and the magic that happened between Pete, John, Keith and myself.

“But Who fans tell me Amazing Journey does just that,” he continued. “From the moment that Keith joined us at The Railway Hotel back in 1964 it was like a bottle of champagne being uncorked. We just clicked.

“And here we are, all these years later – we’ve lost our dear bandmates Keith and John, and Pete and I continue to play together and carry this story forward.

“Thanks to Coda for putting this show up, and enjoy this film about our journey. I’m still living it!”

Lining up alongside Amazing Journey on The Coda Collection is an all-new mini-series titled Six Quick Ones. The six-episode collection will take a deep-dive into the profiles of each individual Who member, and offer up an in-depth investigation into the band’s formidable chemistry.

The Coda Collection is an online subscription streaming service, available via Amazon Prime for $4.99 per month, that specializes in music documentaries and performance films spanning genres, artists and decades.