The Winery Dogs Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

The Winery Dogs, featuring singer and guitarist Richie Kotzen (Poison, Mr. Big), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and drummer Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, Dream Theater), have announced new U.S. tour dates for May 2019.

The outing, dubbed the Who Let the Dogs Out 2019 tour, will begin in Derry, New Hampshire and wrap in Los Angeles. It will be the band’s first tour in close to three years.

See below for the full itinerary, and for more information head over to TheWineryDogs.com.

The Winery Dogs tour dates:

May 01 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

May 02 - Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn's Peak

May 03 - New York, NY - Sony Hall

May 05 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

May 07 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

May 08 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

May 09 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

May 11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

May 12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

May 15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's

May 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Potowatami Casino

May 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Potowatami Casino

May 18 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

May 23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

May 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

May 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd

May 28 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater

May 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater

May 30 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove

May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater