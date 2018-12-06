The Winery Dogs Announce New U.S. Tour Dates

The Winery Dogs, featuring singer and guitarist Richie Kotzen (Poison, Mr. Big), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and drummer Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, Dream Theater), have announced new U.S. tour dates for May 2019.
The outing, dubbed the Who Let the Dogs Out 2019 tour, will begin in Derry, New Hampshire and wrap in Los Angeles. It will be the band’s first tour in close to three years.
See below for the full itinerary, and for more information head over to TheWineryDogs.com.
The Winery Dogs tour dates:
May 01 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall
May 02 - Jim Thorpe, PA – Penn's Peak
May 03 - New York, NY - Sony Hall
May 05 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse
May 07 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
May 08 - Nashville, TN - Basement East
May 09 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
May 11 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
May 12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
May 15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Pierre's
May 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Potowatami Casino
May 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Potowatami Casino
May 18 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater
May 20 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
May 23 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
May 24 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
May 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Vamp'd
May 28 - Sacramento, CA - Crest Theater
May 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - Rio Theater
May 30 - Anaheim, CA - The Grove
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Saban Theater