Thieves steal $5k Gibson Les Paul in brazenly low-effort guitar heist

By
published

The thieves saw staff members dealing with other customers and took their chance...

Gibson Les Paul Supreme in Translucent Ebony Burst
(Image credit: Gibson)

A music store in the Canadian city of Guelph is the latest victim of a brazenly low-effort guitar robbery. 

According to reports by the Guelph Police Service, two men entered the store – whose name has not been disclosed – and noticed that staff members were busy dealing with other customers. Lo and behold, they picked up the guitar and walked out of the store with aplomb.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.