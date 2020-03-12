This Black Dahlia Murder guitar playthrough showcases the very best of modern extreme metal

Formed in 2001, The Black Dahlia Murder have gone on to become one of the most popular extreme-metal bands of today, with seven of their eight studio albums landing a place on the US Billboard 200. With legions of listeners enjoying the quintet's brutal musical onslaught, they'll no doubt enjoy this blistering playthrough of the band's latest track, Verminous.

In the clip, lead guitarist Brandon Ellis displays his technical chops, smashing the track's many riffs and solos, and showing that if you're a guitarist who's into metal, this is a band that needs to be compulsory listening.

Ellis plays a Jackson Custom Shop Kelly electric guitar in the company's signature green crackle finish.

The Black Dahlia Murder's new album, Verminous, drops April 17, 2020.