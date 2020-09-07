This insane electric guitar is built out of 50lbs of salt - but it sounds pretty sweet

YouTuber BurlsArt – he of colored pencil Strat, paper-constructed electric and epoxy resin guitar fame – has built yet another jaw-dropping six-string creation… and even he acknowledges it as his most bizarre idea yet.

For his latest build, Mr Art got hold of 50lbs of pink Himalayan salt and transformed it into a fully playable electric guitar.

In the making-of video, we see the salt being cut, topped with Burls Art’s trademark layer o’ epoxy, and then routed into a Tele-style shape – something the well-seasoned builder (yes, we stole that from the comments section) does not advise, given salt’s brittle texture.

The material served up further problems, including finish and pressure cracking while drilling the string ferrule holes. Burls Art even abandoned installing a neck pickup for fear of further damage, turning the guitar into an Esquire-style instrument.

As he points out, this is more of a wall-hanger than a player, and that’s good advice – at 22 1/2lbs, you won’t be throwing it over your shoulder any time soon.

To round out the clip, Burls plays the guitar through a Yamaha THR10, and we think you’ll agree his looped fingerstyle performance sounds pretty sweet – despite the guitar’s salty origins.