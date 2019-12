YouTuber Burls Art—creator of the colored pencil Strat and the epoxy resin "river" guitar —is back with yet another colorful six-string.

This time, Burls Art built a guitar entirely out of epoxy resin. "I have been using a lot of resin in my builds so far so I figured why not go all in and do one completely out of resin," he said.

Just as with Burls Art's previous projects, you can watch the entire build process unfold in the video above.