This mind-bendingly accurate guitar cover of the Tenet theme features full-on time inversion

We first met Siam Chan when he seamlessly connected all the riffs from Metallica’s Hardwired…to Self-Destruct in one epic video.

Now the Hong Kong-based musician, guitar tutor and producer has wowed us with another clip, this one tackling Ludwig Göransson's Posterity, the main theme from new Christopher Nolan action-thriller, Tenet, on electric guitar.

But Chan doesn’t merely play the theme… well, he does - complete with EBow - but he then reverses the video and we hear and see it performed backwards, mirroring the really quite-hard-to-follow events of the film.

“It sounds very interesting,” Chan said, “and I am amazed that the composer put the Tenet idea in the soundtrack.”

Nicely done. You can check it out above, and for more from Chan, head over to his official YouTube channel.