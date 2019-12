A YouTube user named iamSamsiam has seamless connected all the riffs from Metallica’s new album, Hardwired…to Self-Destruct, in one epic video, which you can watch below.

The album’s 12 songs are based in the key of E, and the riffs use the open E string quite often, which makes fusing them into one monster riff rather irresistible.

Hardwired…to Self-Destruct was released November 18.

For more from iamSamsiam, visit his YouTube channel.