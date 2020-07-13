This viral skateboarding guitarist has been shredding around Atlanta on a Onewheel

We’ve all seen guitars made out of skateboards, but how about a skateboarding guitarist?

Feast your eyes and ears, then, on pro musician Chavis Flagg, who has been bringing smiles to the faces of Atlanta’s citizenry as they struggle with the coronavirus by playing electric guitar – and, we might add, doing it rather well – while riding a Onewheel electric skateboard along the city's popular Beltline trail.

Additionally, the 24-year-old has managed to earn some money during a time when live music gigs are inaccessible to musicians.

As reported by CNN, in a two-hour span on a recent Saturday evening Flagg earned roughly $300 in tips from “people stopping to thank him for his music and to request songs.”

Additionally, CNN reports that Flagg’s videos have circulated around TikTok, Instagram and Twitter, garnering millions of views, and that the guitarist has capitalized on the sudden popularity by creating a shirt with his Cash App and social media profile names.

Flagg, who keeps a small amp (is that a Blackstar Fly we spy?) and two JBL speakers attached to the Onewheel, has performed songs by Prince, Jimi Hendrix, Pop Smoke and others. He told CNN he hopes to bring some joy to Atlanta’s people during these difficult pandemic days.

I only skate when the skies are clear. Skater by day :: Rockstar by night Chavis Flagg A photo posted by @chavisflagg on Jul 12, 2020 at 10:27am PDT

"That's what people really enjoy about it; a guy can be walking his dog and be with his girlfriend, and this guy comes up with an electric guitar on a Onewheel and play their favorite love song by John Legend," he said.

You can check him out in action above.