Thomann is showing Amazon how it's done with this Prime Day beating sale - score 25% off 25 killer guitars and pedals for 25 days

It may be day two of Amazon Prime Day, but we don't think the best deals on affordable electric guitars, basses or effects pedals are coming via Jeff Bezos. In fact, if you are looking for insanely cheap music gear, you may want to head over to Thomann.

The German music retail giant is currently celebrating a rather large milestone for their own brand, Harley Benton, which just turned 25! To mark the occasion and honor the 25th anniversary, Thomann is currently offering 25% off 25 products for 25 days.

It's worth noting that this piece is really aimed at Guitar World's UK and Europe readers, but don't worry if you are on the other side of the pond, as Sweetwater is offering big savings on demo gear in the US.

Harley Benton 25th Loyalty Sale: 25% off at Thomann

For the next 25 days, you can score an impressive 25% off a wide range of Harley Benton guitars, effects pedals and basses. There really is something for everyone here, from hard-rocking electrics to blues-ready semi-hollows and thunderous basses. The sale ends on 3 August, so don’t hang about.

For those not in the know, Harley Benton is Thomann’s own brand, and they manufacture a large number of low-cost alternatives to larger companies such as Fender, Gibson, PRS, Jackson and Ibanez.

Harley Benton doesn't just make electric guitars, they also produce effects pedals, amplifiers, bass guitars, acoustics and even accessories – and all at very reasonable prices, too.

While there are hundreds of Harley Benton branded products, this sale only includes 25 different items, but don't worry, the selection is pretty diverse, with what we consider to be the best Harley Benton guitars making an appearance.

For example, the modern powerhouse that is the Harley Benton Fusion-T HH HT Roasted FNT is only £189, while the drop-dead gorgeous Harley Benton SC-Special in Pelham Blue is now down to only £143, and the punk rock-ready Harley Benton MR-Classic is a mere £125!



If it's pedals you are after, then we highly recommend the rocking Harley Benton Binary and Double Agent, which are both down to a crazy £50.

That's just a taste of what is on offer so we suggest you take a look for yourself. If you fancy looking beyond Harley Benton products, then be sure to check out our Prime Day guitar deals page for more offers and savings.