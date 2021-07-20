Thrice announce 11th album, Horizons/East, unveil time signature-shifting new single Scavengers

Post-hardcore vets turned alt-rock luminaries Thrice have announced their 11th studio album, Horizons/East, will arrive September 17 via Epitaph Records.

Along with the album announcement, the California four-piece have unveiled Scavengers, the first single to be released from the upcoming LP.

Driven by a down-tuned single-note riff, Scavengers stays true to the mercurial sound Thrice have honed over 20 years, traversing through time signatures, chunky bass fills and descending clustered leads.

Horizons/East was produced by the band in their own New Grass Studio and mixed by Scott Evans, and is defined by musical and lyrical themes of interrelatedness.

Intriguingly, guitarists Dustin Kensrue and Teppei Teranishi looked to new sources of inspiration for their guitar parts on the record, building songs using jazz-inspired quartal chords and even turning the Fibonacci sequence into a guitar riff.

Horizons/East is available to preorder now. Thrice tour the US this fall with Touché Amoré, Jim Ward and Self Defense Family – see thrice.net for more info.