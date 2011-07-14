Thurston Moore Premieres New Video for "Circulation"

Sonic Youth co-leader Thurston Moore has just posted a new video for his track, "Circulation," which can be seen below. The track comes from his latest solo album, Demolished Thoughts.

On the video, Moore had this to say:

"'Circulation', the 2nd video from Demolished Thoughts (after the dream cloud love + war visuals of 'Benediction' by the mysterious, elusive director Josef Marie), was inspired by the free-spirit poet/artist girls of Northampton Massachusetts who would explode and levitate into expressionistic transcendence whenever cool records would spin by local DJs Bill Nace, Jake Meghinsky and, when asked (rarely) – T Moore hisself. After being entranced and inspired by this ritualistic love energy it was decided by TM and Rose Mackey, one of the leading lights of this wild heart gang, to combine forces. Rose, a film director by devotion, and TM, who was looking to visualize his jam 'Circulation', came together, employed the sensitive eye of Andrew Kesin, long running chief administrator of TM's own Ecstatic Peace record label, to capture the magic touch of dance and music -- and we all shine on."

As previously reported, Sonic Youth plan on writing new material sometime later this year.