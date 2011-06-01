Sonic Youth To Write New Material This Year

Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth told NME recently that the band would be getting together later this year to write new material. You can read the full story here, and check out an excerpt from the interview below.

“We’ll just gather and see what happens. We made the decision to have a good solid year of not doing too much as a band. We really decided to put the brakes on the juggernaut that was the band. We’d pretty much reached this decision before the gig we played on New Year’s Eve [at Hammersmith Apollo with Factory Floor, Shellac and The Pop Group]. We just wanted to regenerate. I like doing shows like New Year’s Eve where we just play a catalogue of what we do but at the same time I feel [when we do this] that people have decoded us."

“It’s like they know what we’re about, like there isn’t a question mark hanging over the audience any more. Like they’ve figured it out and they appreciate it.” He added: “That's totally fine and those gigs are totally fine but they’re also a bit business as usual and that kind of turns me off a little bit. So I wanted to back away from that for a while and do other work.”

Moore released his latest solo album, Demolished Thoughts this past week. The album was produced by Beck.