Tidy up your pedalboard with Gruv Gear's pre-cut LYNK Low-Profile Pedal Fasteners

Gruv Gear has unveiled its latest problem-solving musical accessory - LYNK Low-Profile Pedal Fasteners. As the name suggests, they're designed to effectively secure pedals to pedalboards, but without adding any extra height.

Manufactured by 3M, the fasteners are clear, only 2.5mm thick - half the thickness of standard dual lock - and feature industrial-strength adhesive for seamless and subtle pedalboard integration. They're designed to withstand changes in temperature, too.

Gruv Gear reckons they're easy to remove and reposition than other products, allowing users to easily rearrange their 'boards.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Gruv Gear) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Gruv Gear)

The LYNK Low-Profile Pedal Fasteners are available in starter packs of 20, which include five sets of 1x2 rectangular pieces and 15 sets of 1x1 square pieces.

The starter pack is available for $19.99. For more information, head to Gruv Gear.