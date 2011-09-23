Tom Morello Joined by Ben Harper for a Performance of "Save the Hammer for the Man"

Earlier this week, Tom Morello took the stage with Ben Harper at a special benefit show at The Mint in Los Angeles for a rendition of the Nightwatchman tune -- which features Harper guesting on the studio version -- "Save the Hammer for the Man." You can check out (grainy) footage from the show below.

The show took place to raise cancer relief funds for Babette Ho, wife of legendary Dogtown and Z-Boys/Zephyr surfboard maker Jeff Ho.

Tom Morello released his latest album as the Nightwatchman, World Wide Rebel Songs, last month.