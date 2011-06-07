Tom Morello Says Jane's Addiction More Influential Than Nirvana

Ever the reactionary and revolutionary, Tom Morello isn't one to shy away from making controversial statements. This holds true for music as much as politics.

Speaking at Jane's Addiction's induction ceremony to the Guitar Center RockWalk in Hollywood last week, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist made the bold claim that it was not Nirvana that killed hair metal, but rather Jane's Addiction.

"Nirvana often gets credit for being the first 'alternative' band to break through, the band that changed music," Morello said. "That's just not true. It was Jane's Addiction: inspiring, intelligent, furiously rocking and artistically deep."

Reacting to Morello's speach, Jane's frontman Perry Farrell stated: "That speech made me sound so damn good, I don't need to look in the mirror ever again. Just play that over and over every morning."

Jane's Addiction are finishing up work on their new studio album, The Great Escape Artist.