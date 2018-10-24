Tom Morello to Offer Online Guitar Lessons Through MasterClass

Tom Morello will offer a class on electric guitar exclusively through the online education company MasterClass. The Rage Against the Machine co-founder will teach students a wide range of techniques, including how to build a guitar riff, how to create a multi-layered song from scratch and how to uncover and unleash one's creative voice.

Morello's class is now available at www.masterclass.com/tm. Enrollment for the class is $90 for lifetime access, or $180 per year for the All-Access Pass, which grants unlimited access to all new and existing classes.

"With guitar playing, there is a combination of rhythm, feedback, melody, ferocity, improvisation, otherworldly sounds and rock power that when done right, you feel in it the reptilian DNA of humanity," said Morello. "I wanted to teach a guitar class that will make your playing meaningful to you. In my MasterClass, I will provide the building blocks for every student to create an authentic, artistic self on the electric guitar."

In his MasterClass, Morello will share his approach to making music that challenges the status quo, and teach students to create their own musical style. Catering to guitar players with a range of proficiencies—from self taught students who play guitar as a hobby to aspiring professionals who are fans of Morello's electric guitar sound— Morello will demonstrate his signature techniques and discuss musical philosophy as he guides students through the process of writing, recording and performing songs. Students will learn how to write a song with just two notes and how to advance their playing to a level of conceptual and technical thinking.

