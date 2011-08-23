Tom Waits Streaming New Single, "Bad As Me"

After a good deal of speculation and some anxious waiting, Tom Waits fans can now hear a new track from waits, a new single titled "Bad As Me." The track is streaming now at this location.

Waits will also apparently be making a special announcement on his official website in the coming days, perhaps regarding news of a full-length album, tour or something else we possibly can't guess.

A message posted on his official site last week read: "There have been rumblings and rumors. New music from Tom Waits, you say? Come to TomWaits.com on Tuesday August 23rd, and Mr. Waits himself will set the record straight."

The single, "Bad As Me," is also currently available on Amazon.com for purchase as well.