Tommy Emmanuel Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Virtuoso guitarist will be joined by Jorma Kaukonen, Mike Dawes and others on the run.

Tommy Emmanuel has announced a spate of new U.S. headline tour dates starting July 15 in Homer, New York. For this run Emmanuel will be joined by various guitarists including Jorma Kaukonen, Mike Dawes and Joe Robinson 

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 1 at TommyEmmanuel.com.

In January, Emmanuel and John Knowles released the collaborative instrumental album, Heart Songs. Recorded at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, Heart Songs features arrangements of Hank Williams’ "Cold, Cold Heart," the Bee Gees’ "How Deep Is Your Love," Billy Joel’s "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" and Michael McDonald’s "I Can Let Go Now" among its 14 tracks.

Said Emmanuel about the album, "A 'heart song' is really a love song. Love has many facets—love of family, romantic love. So we started there and then looked for melodies that could be played with heart."

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Tommy Emmanuel U.S. tour dates:

7/15    Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer                   with John Knowles*

7/17    Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Arts         with Mike Dawes

7/18    New London, CT @ The Garde Arts Center                     with Mike Dawes

7/19    Beverley, MA @ The Cabot                                                 with Mike Dawes

7/20    Oak Hilly, NY @ Grey Fox Music Festival         

7/21    Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center          with Mike Dawes

7/23    Wilmington, DE @ The Queen                                           with Mike Dawes

7/24    Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts   with Mike Dawes

9/18    Elmhurst, IL @ Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel        + Benefit Show

9/20    Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Hudiburg       with Joe Robinson

9/21    Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre                           with Joe Robinson

9/22    Lincoln, NE @ Rococo Theatre                                            with Joe Robinson

9/23    Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place                             with Joe Robinson

9/25    Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre                     with Jorma Kaukonen

9/26    Columbus, OH @ Davidson Theatre                                  with Jorma Kaukonen

9/27    Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre                                             with Jorma Kaukonen

9/28    Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre                                           

*Rescheduled dates from Heart Songs tour

+Benefit Show for Elmhurst College & Emmanuel Family Scholarship Fund (rescheduled date)