Tommy Emmanuel Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

Tommy Emmanuel has announced a spate of new U.S. headline tour dates starting July 15 in Homer, New York. For this run Emmanuel will be joined by various guitarists including Jorma Kaukonen, Mike Dawes and Joe Robinson

Tickets are on sale Friday, March 1 at TommyEmmanuel.com.

In January, Emmanuel and John Knowles released the collaborative instrumental album, Heart Songs. Recorded at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, Heart Songs features arrangements of Hank Williams’ "Cold, Cold Heart," the Bee Gees’ "How Deep Is Your Love," Billy Joel’s "Lullabye (Goodnight, My Angel)" and Michael McDonald’s "I Can Let Go Now" among its 14 tracks.

Said Emmanuel about the album, "A 'heart song' is really a love song. Love has many facets—love of family, romantic love. So we started there and then looked for melodies that could be played with heart."

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Tommy Emmanuel U.S. tour dates:

7/15 Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer with John Knowles*

7/17 Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Arts with Mike Dawes

7/18 New London, CT @ The Garde Arts Center with Mike Dawes

7/19 Beverley, MA @ The Cabot with Mike Dawes

7/20 Oak Hilly, NY @ Grey Fox Music Festival

7/21 Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center with Mike Dawes

7/23 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen with Mike Dawes

7/24 Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts with Mike Dawes

9/18 Elmhurst, IL @ Hammerschmidt Memorial Chapel + Benefit Show

9/20 Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Hudiburg with Joe Robinson

9/21 Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre with Joe Robinson

9/22 Lincoln, NE @ Rococo Theatre with Joe Robinson

9/23 Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place with Joe Robinson

9/25 Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre with Jorma Kaukonen

9/26 Columbus, OH @ Davidson Theatre with Jorma Kaukonen

9/27 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre with Jorma Kaukonen

9/28 Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre

*Rescheduled dates from Heart Songs tour

+Benefit Show for Elmhurst College & Emmanuel Family Scholarship Fund (rescheduled date)