Hear Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes' spellbinding acoustic cover of The 1975's Be My Mistake

Acoustic guitar virtuosos Tommy Emmanuel and Mike Dawes are currently gearing up to release Accomplice Series Vol. 3, an EP of covers.

We've already heard their thrilling acoustic reinvention of Nirvana's world-conquering Smells Like Teen Spirit, and now, the duo have premiered another song from the collection, a beautiful take on The 1975's Be My Mistake. You can check it out below.

Pristine and reflective, the recording is an incredible showcase for Emmanuel, who, as Dawes accurately describes, does his best "mandolin impression," while putting on a masterclass in articulation with his lead playing.

“Mike brought this song to my attention, and he had it all arranged and worked up as a solo piece," Emmanuel said of Be My Mistake in a press release. "Everything he was doing was just what it needed, so I only had to find some spaces to add a few ideas and stay out of his way. Hopefully, I embellished enough to create some beauty.

"Recording together with our engineer, Marc DeSisto in LA, was a happy, creative experience that recording should be, and we found our mojo in our different sounding guitars and styles and put them together and let it mesh! Hope you all enjoy the music.”

“Be My Mistake is probably my favorite cut from the record," added Dawes. "This The 1975 cover was the only new arrangement we didn't record live together in the studio. Instead, as Tommy hadn't heard it before, I played my rhythm guitar part in one take whilst he listened. He then listened to playback to further acknowledge the structure. Then, he sat down and just nailed it.

"This moment captured is a testament to Tommy as the greatest player out there. Every touch and delicate phrase sit with such an iconic character. Note his amazing mandolin impression in the second half. A beautiful way to conclude a special record that has been a privilege to create.”

Accomplice Series Vol. 3 is set for release this Friday, September 23, on Emmanuel's own CGP Sounds label.

To preorder the EP, visit Emmanuel's website (opens in new tab).