Tommy Emmanuel has a new signature acoustic guitar - and it isn't a Maton

In unexpected acoustic guitar news, Larrivée has announced a partnership with longtime Maton player Tommy Emmanuel on a new custom six-string model.

The new guitar, the C-03R-TE Custom Tommy Emmanuel, is based on a one-off model the company built for Emmanuel several years ago – a C-10 12-fret acoustic with an Angel headstock inlay.

“The guitar has since found its way onto many studio albums and distinct live performances," said John Larrivée. “Then a few years ago, as part of our 50th Anniversary celebrations, we built a replica of Tommy's C-10 custom and gave it away at a Tommy Emmanuel show in Santa Barbara.

"The feedback was overwhelming. Many Tommy fans and Larrivée players alike wanted to get their hands on one. But a C-10 custom with inlay can be unaffordable to most people. That's when Tommy and I started talking about replicating his C-10 on an 03 Series and making it more accessible to players."

Larrivée continued, “Tommy loved the idea, so we took the key features - East Indian rosewood back and sides, BC Sitka spruce top, florentine cutaway and 12-fret neck joint - and put them on one of our 03 series. What we came up with was the C-03R-TE Custom ‘Tommy Emmanuel.’ ”

The C-03R-TE Custom Tommy Emmanuel is available for $2,898. For more information, head to Larrivée.