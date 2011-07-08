Tommy Thayer: Eight Songs Complete for New Kiss Album

In a recent interview with The Express-Times, Kiss guitarist Tommy Thayer revealed that the band has completed eight songs for the new album.

"It's going phenomenally. We've been in the studio for several weeks. We've cut eight songs already. I've heard Paul (Stanley) and Gene (Simmons). This is definitely some of the best stuff Kiss has ever recorded."

Thayer was also asked what it was like to replace Ace Frehley.

"The biggest step was replacing one of the great guitar players of our time who has influenced so many people," he said. "Those are big shoes to fill. The biggest challenge walking into that situation and succeeding was that good things take time. Getting in there and trying to fill the role he played and play the parts as well or even try and do it better ... it slowly becomes a little more me and just being the Spaceman, it's been quite a process. There have been so many amazing fans who have been so supportive and honest about letting me know I'm doing a great job and to keep it up."

