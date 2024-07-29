“Deified is a heavier, more medieval track”: Tony Iommi has dropped his first new single in three years – and it’s accompanied by a signature fragrance

By
published

Iommi's second single/fragrance combo release sees the heavy metal godfather return with a darker and heavier sound

Tony Iommi & Sergio Momo
(Image credit: Xerjoff)

Tony Iommi has returned with a new, doom-laden instrumental track, Deified – and he's launched another new fragrance to mark the occasion.

The release finds the heavy metal pioneer repeating his feat of three years ago, when he unveiled Scent Of Dark – his first new music in eight years at the time – alongside an accompanying cologne.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.