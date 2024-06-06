“That was a riff that I really liked, and that was Eddie Van Halen’s favorite”: Tony Iommi reveals the Black Sabbath riff EVH was always asking him to play

Eddie Van Halen compared his favorite Tony Iommi riff to Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony

Over the decades, Tony Iommi has written riffs forever etched in rock history. On the latest episode of Loudwire Nights, he was asked to name his favorite riff he wrote and pick those he instinctively knew were special – and he also revealed which was Eddie Van Halen's favorite. 

“Well, without sounding big-headed, [there were] a few,” he says (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).  “When we'd first done the Black Sabbath riff, straight away I knew – it just had this vibe and a feeling and it was something so different in them days that you'd never heard that sort of thing before. And I don't know how it all happened. It'd just sort of come out. And that was the benchmark for that album.”

